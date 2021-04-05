LPD Investigating Robbery In Central Lincoln Neighborhood
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–Lincoln Police are investigating a weekend robbery, where an 18-year-old man had been in an argument with another man that pointed a gun at him.
This happened Saturday around 3:30pm near 33rd and “T”, LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told reporters on Monday.
When officers showed up, they soon found out the suspect stole the victim’s phone and got into the victim’s truck, a Dodge Ram 1500, and took off. About $500 worth of the victim’s property was inside the truck, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
So far, no arrests in the case.