LPD Investigating Robbery Inside Man’s Home on Wednesday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a robbery from early Wednesday morning near 33rd and Holdrege, where a 35-year-old man woke up and heard someone in his house.
Investigators say the victim was asleep in his basement, when a man started beating him and demanding his wallet. The suspect took a cellphone and $1,200 cash and left the house. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, mainly bruises and abrasions.
Police are following up, including collecting any other evidence from the scene.