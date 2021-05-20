LPD Investigating Shooting Where Teen Killed Family Cat
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–Lincoln Police say a 15-year-old boy is at the Youth Assessment Center, after he allegedly shot and killed a 1-year-old cat with a handgun.
Officer Erin Spilker says investigators were called Wednesday night to the 500 block of East Hillcrest Lane, which is near the Hillcrest Country Club and southwest of 98th and “O” Streets. Officers showed up and later found out the teen stole a handgun from a friend’s home about a month-and-a-half ago.
Officer Erin Spilker says all the serial numbers on the gun were scratched off. The teen was arrested for having a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and intentionally cruelly mistreating an animal.