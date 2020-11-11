LPD Investigating Theft of Medical Supplies Stolen From Outside SE Lincoln Home
Security video taken from a neighbor's security camera in the 7800 block of South 97th Bay of a vehicle possibly linked to a theft of medical supplies worth $35,000. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 11)–Packages left to be picked up outside a southeast Lincoln home on Monday are missing and police need your help in tracking down potential suspects.
Officer Erin Spilker says they were called just before 8pm Monday to a home in the 7800 block of South 97th Bay, which is north of 98th and Highway 2, about several packages left near a garage to be picked up by FedEx. It was late that afternoon when the FedEx driver showed up to pick up those packages, but they were gone. The 34-year-old victim works for a spinal implant supply company and reported there was about $35,000 in medical supplies stolen.
Investigators searched the area for any clues and got security video from some neighbors. During the time frame of the theft, a red pickup with a ladder rack is seen driving in the area. Investigators are asking for help identifying the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.