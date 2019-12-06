LPD Investigating Thefts of Christmas Decorations
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–Grinches are on the loose stealing Christmas decorations. On Wednesday alone, there were several reports of such thefts from area near 95th and Adams. Lincoln Police tell us one of the more popular items stolen was the projection light decoration that shines lights onto homes or buildings. Right now, there are no suspects, but police are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you know anything about who’s behind these thefts.