LPD Investigating Two More Drug Overdoses From Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–Two more drug overdoses in Lincoln, where a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old man ingested cocaine that appears to be have been laced with an opioid, making it 12 overdose cases handled by LPD going back to last Friday (July 23).
Police Captain Max Hubka on Wednesday morning told KFOR News this happened Tuesday evening at an apartment near 14th and Superior. “Emergency responders were able to administer a dose of Narcan to each patient,” Hubka said. Both were revived and taken to the hospital, with one in good condition and the other in critical condition.
Captain Hubka says officers have been working through the evening hours Tuesday into the early morning hours Wednesday, serving search warrants and following a number of leads on where the drugs came from and who may be involved.