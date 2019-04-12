LPD Investigating Two Unrelated BB Gun Vandalism Cases

Window on a Hy-Vee van from the 27th and Superior store suffered damage from a BB gun sometime early on April 11, 2019. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 12)–A couple of vandalism cases are also under investigation.

First, Lincoln Police say sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, four of Hy-Vee’s fleet vehicles had windows damaged by a BB gun outside their 27th and Superior location. About $800 damage was done. I

n another case, a 57-year-old man was cited again for shooting his rifle BB gun in a neighborhood southeast of 27th and Pine Lake Road. Rodney Simonson allegedly shot at two homes that left damage to the siding.

Simonson was just cited for a similar incident about two weeks ago.

