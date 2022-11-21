LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses.

Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the Walmart at 87th and Highway 2, where a 75-year-old woman said she returned to her car and was approached by an unknown woman, who said someone punctured one of her tires. After the victim got out of her vehicle to go check her tires, the suspect quickly disappeared and had taken off with her credit cards. Then on Sunday, a 64-year-old woman shopping at the Super Saver off of 56th and Highway 2 had her wallet taken from her purse left open in her cart, when she somehow got distracted.

Total loss reported in both cases is close to $15,000 and none of the items purchased with the stolen cards in both cases have been recovered.

“I believe the victims are working with their financial institutions to recoup their losses,” Hubka told KFOR News.

If you have information on these theft cases and fraudulent purchases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.