LPD Investigating Weekend Swatting Incident at a North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A swatting incident in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, where a bomb threat was called into police.

Officers showed up to the home in the 2900 block of North 12th Street about the threat. Nothing located in the home was found to be suspicious. A check of the phone number indicated the call came from The Netherlands.

Swatting is where someone calls in a fake threat of some kind to a home but nothing is happening.