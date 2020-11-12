LPD Investigation Stolen Vehicle Case, Along With Burglary Case
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 12)–A stolen vehicle found early Thursday morning has been linked to a burglary at a south Lincoln Burger King restaurant.
Police say officers were called out to the Burger King at 40th and Old Cheney, where employees reported that a window was broken out and the office was burglarized. Video surveillance showed three people breaking into the restaurant, unsuccessfully trying to get into he safe before leaving.
Police later found an abandoned vehicle just a couple of blocks away. It had been reported stolen around midnight.
Police are looking into these cases, but it’s believed the three people stole the vehicle and used it during the burglary and crashed it a short time later.\