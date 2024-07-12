LPD is Investigating a String of Auto Thefts Across Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–Lincoln Police are looking into reports of a string of auto thefts that happened late Wednesday into early Thursday, mainly in northern areas of the city.

Most of the cases happened in the Capitol Beach area, where a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 500 block of Surfside Drive, where a window was shattered to get inside. The loss is worth $6,600. Another vehicle, a red 2018 Hyundai Elantra worth about $22,000, was taken from an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Charleston and later found in the area of 22nd and Smith Street. At the same complex on West Charleston, an employee located a white 2020 Kia Sorento in the parking lot running and unoccupied. Officers contacted the owner and found the vehicle had been stolen sometime overnight from the 500 block of Lakeside Drive. Vehicle was valued at $16,000 and sustained $1,500 damage to window and steering column.

In northeast Lincoln, over by 52nd and Francis, a homeowner found a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata parked in his driveway. The vehicle was running and had damage to the windows and steering column. Officers contacted the owner and found the vehicle had been stolen from a residence near 36th & ‘R’ sometime overnight. The vehicle was valued at $12,000 and sustained $2,000 damage. $4,650 worth of items were also missing from the vehicle to include a digital camera, scented candles, and various home decorations.

Other auto thefts or attempted thefts were reported in the following locations:

-LPD located a 2013 Red Hyundai Elantra with obvious window damage abandoned near NW 8 & W. Lakeshore. Upon contact with the owner, it was discovered the vehicle had been stolen from the 600 block of Surfside Drive. Vehicle was valued at $5,500, estimated at $1,500.

-Attempted auto theft, 700 block of Lakeside Drive, driver side window of 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra shattered. Damage estimated at $500.

– Attempted auto theft, 500 block of Lakeside Drive, window of 2018 black Kia Optima shattered and steering column damaged. Damage estimated at $505.

-Attempted auto theft, 36th & ‘R’ area, window of a 2018 red Kia Optima shattered. Damage estimated at $500.

If you have information on these cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.