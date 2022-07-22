LPD Is Investigating a String of Larcenies From Auto at a Central Lincoln Apartment Complex

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)–Lincoln Police are investigating 12 reports of larcenies from auto in the parking lot of the Tanglewood Apartments near 44th and “Q”, that was called in just before 7:30 Thursday morning.
Captain Todd Kocian says someone used an unknown object to shatter windows of the vehicles then rummaged through the vehicles. It appears those responsible also were throwing fireworks into the vehicles as several vehicles were found to have fireworks in them.
Kocian says they late found a stolen 2017 Jeep Cherokee in the 5000 block of ‘R’ Street, which had been reported missing on Tuesday from the 6700 block of South Bermuda Drive. Inside that Jeep was an electric scooter that had initially been reported missing from one of the damaged vehicles.
No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.