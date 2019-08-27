LPD Launches Project to Stop Underage Drinking
The Lincoln Police Department stated they will be conducting an underage drinking and party enforcement project to coincide with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season.
The goal of this project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during UNL home football games.
Additional officers will be patrolling in and around Memorial Stadium during home football games.
