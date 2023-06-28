Suspicious Item Found Outside County-City Building Complex Rendered Safe

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–The area on the west side of the County-City building and Hall of Justice near 9th and “J” Street was blocked off earlier today, as emergency crews were investigating a suspicious item that was found late Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirmed to KFOR News that out of an abundance of caution, a technician with the Hazardous Device Unit was called to the scene.

Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police confirmed the suspicious item was safe, and that K Street was back open.