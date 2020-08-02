LPD: Lincoln Woman Missing As Of Late Saturday Night
Julia Yank Has Been Reported Missing As Of Saturday Night
55-year-old Julia Yank went missing from her home near 27th and Pine Lake around 9 p.m. late Saturday night. She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes walking northbound. She recently had a medical procedure and there are concerns about her health. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Julia. Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.