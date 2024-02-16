LPD Looking For Second Vehicle Regarding Feb. 9 Deadly Car/Pedestrian Collision

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–Lincoln Police are asking for your help identifying a car seen on video the night of Feb. 9, just before a car/pedestrian crash at 27th and Old Dairy Road.

The collision led to the death of 64-year-old Steven Keith of Lincoln, who was in the median at the time and apparently waiting to cross the street when a passing northbound vehicle struck him. The vehicle police are looking for regarding additional information appears to be a silver or white VW Bug convertible with a black top.

Captain Todd Kocian says the VW Bug convertible doesn’t appear to be directly involved in the collision. If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.