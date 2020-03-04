LPD Looking For Suspect In Tuesday Stabbing At North Lincoln Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–Lincoln Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman who stabbed a 39-year-old woman in the abdomen near 3rd and Adams on Tuesday. Police said the victim told them she allowed the 22-year-old to stay in her home because she had nowhere else to go.
Then, on Tuesday afternoon the suspect started getting “loud and excited” so the victim asked her to calm down. The 22-year-old grabbed a steak knife and held it against the victim’s throat, threatening to cut her.
Police said the victim shoved the woman against the wall, and that’s when the 22-year-old came back and stabbed her once in the lower left abdomen. Nothing life-threatening for injuries.
Officers are looking for the 22-year-old woman, but there is no danger toward the community.