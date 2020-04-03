LPD Looking To Talk To Passengers of Vehicle Involved In Deadly Hit and Run
Courtesy of Lincoln Police.
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–Lincoln Police need your help in finding a vehicle and the people inside of it, who may have important information regarding the fatal hit and run from March 28 near 38th and Holdrege.
Officer Erin Spilker said an SUV, believed to be a Saturn Outlook, left the scene but the driver, 22-year-old Teawna Stetson, turned herself in several hours later. Spilker says officers would like to talk to the passengers inside the SUV at the time of the accident.
If you have information on who was inside the SUV pictured, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.