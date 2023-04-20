LPD Makes An Arrest In Sunday Morning Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–One of the three people wounded in the early Sunday morning shooting at a northwest Lincoln apartment complex has been arrested.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says 35-year-old Tramel Patterson of Lincoln is now in jail for the shooting that happened in the 3200 block of Portia Street. The investigation revealed Patterson had been one of the people who fired a gun at the scene.

Patterson was taken into custody on Wednesday for discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle or dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, use of firearm to commit a felony and 2nd degree assault. Numerous 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.