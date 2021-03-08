LPD Makes Arrests In Homicide, Another Suspect Wanted
Police lights by night
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–As Lincoln Police continue investigating the death of 33-year-old James Shekie, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on Mar. 1 inside his home in the 4200 block of North 20th Street, two arrests have been made in connection to the homicide.
In a news release sent out Monday by LPD to KFOR News, investigators say 17-year-old Anna Feilen and 31-year-old Marques Moten were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery. Feilen was arrested in Lincoln last Thursday afternoon, after probable cause was developed to arrest her. With the help from police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Moten was arrested in Council Bluffs last Thursday night.
LPD investigators examined forensic evidence from the scene, conducted numerous interviews, and analyzed digital evidence in developing probable cause to arrest Feilen and Moten. Investigators apprehended both individuals without incident, the news release said.
The third suspect, 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush, now has an arrest warrant out for him for first-degree murder, in connection to Shekie’s death. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.
LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Monday said as they look for the third suspect, investigators are holding off on releasing any more information in the case, including motive.