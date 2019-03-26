LPD: Man Pepper-sprayed, Then Ran from Police After Breaking into a Home

A Lincoln man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he broke into a home in the 2100 Block of S 21st, ransacked the outside of it, then took off.

The 31-year-old male victim reported that he saw the man who attempted to beak into his house walking around the neighborhood shortly after 3 a.m. Officers tried to talk to 24-year-old Robert Hillard, when Hillard refused to stop or speak with police.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says officers attempted to use pepper spray on Hillard, who then ran from police. Hillard was later captured an admitted to the break-in.