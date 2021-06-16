LPD: Man Shot In The Face During Weekend Gathering Has Died

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man, who was shot in the face during a fight that broke out at a party in northeast Lincoln early Saturday morning, has died from his injuries, acting assistant Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said on Wednesday morning.
Deontae Abron was initially taken to a Lincoln hospital, before being transferred to an Omaha hospital, where he died on Tuesday. The task at hand for police is to determine who was responsible and getting people to come forward.
“At this time, Deontae’s death is being investigated as a homicide,” Morrow told reporters Wednesday.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots heard around 4am Saturday in the 6000 block of Adams Street. When officers arrived, they located a man, that turned out to be Abron, who had suffered facial injuries due to a gunshot wound. Investigators have conducted numerous interviews and determined that there had been a disturbance involving a large number of individuals, who had been attending a party in the area.
The investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. A large number of people attended the gathering, and investigators are aware that several people recorded this incident on their cell phones.
LPD is also asking for people to come forward who may have video regarding this case.