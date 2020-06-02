LPD Meets With Community Leaders at George Floyd Memorial
Lincoln’s Malone Community Center was the site of a Memorial Service Tuesday for the late George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death, at the hands of Police, has sparked over a week of riots and demonstrations. It also brought the initial announcement, by Ishma Valenti of the Malone Center, of an agreement with the Lincoln Police Department.
“We have an announcement that we’ll give tomorrow. We call it ‘Hold Cops Accountable’.”
Lincoln’s Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister joined Valenti and said he welcomes the new agreement.
“We are not afraid of the accountability. We want the accountability, and I know our staff does too.”
Valenti said the agreement will fill a gap between police and the public.
“The people wants the cops accountable, they want their voices heard, and we are going to offer more of that.”
Chief Bliemeister was accompanied by a contingent of Lincoln Police Officers. They knelt for a moment of silence to remember Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. In addition, the event invitation said it was intended to recognize and acknowledge law enforcement’s past misconduct and the role that the police profession has played in society’s historical mistreatment of communities of color. It went on to say that it wouldGeorgeFloydMemorialLPDCommunityLeaders convey LPD’s commitment to treat every person with dignity and respect while protecting and serving all people in the Lincoln community.