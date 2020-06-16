LPD Memorial Day O Street Traffic Enforcement Results
(KFOR NEWS June 16, 2020) The Lincoln Police Department partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol for a traffic enforcement project, to focus on O Street between May 22nd and May 24th, with the goal of conducting high visibility traffic enforcement along O Street between 17th and 84th Streets to promote safe and responsible driving and reduce motor vehicle accidents. .
204 official traffic citations were written, along with 614 warnings. Among the totals, the following violations were observed:
Speeding Citations: 31
Speeding Warnings: 42
Traffic Signal Citations: 12
Traffic Signal Warnings: 13
Stop Sign Citations: 8
Stop Sign Warnings: 9
Seatbelt Citations: 4
Seatbelt Warnings: 38
No Insurance Citations: 24
No Insurance Warnings: 46
No Valid Registration Citations: 11
No Valid Registration Warnings: 53
Unnecessary Noise Citations: 14
Unnecessary Noise Warnings: 24
Other Traffic Violation Citations: 51
Other Traffic Violation Warnings: 355
Suspended Drivers: 12
DUI/DWI: 10
Warrant Arrests: 3
Criminal Arrests: 38
Notable Activity:
• Nebraska State Patrol Troopers issued 4 Engage in Speed Contest citations with observed speeds
as high as 133 MPH.
• Nebraska State Patrol Troopers and the NSP Air Wing conducted an aerial pursuit of a
motorcyclist who was driving recklessly throughout Lincoln and on O Street. The motorcyclist at
points reached speeds of near 100 MPH. He was later arrested near W A Street and South
Coddington Ave.
• Officers had contact with over 800 citizens during traffic stops and clearing parking lots of
private businesses along O Street.
• LPD investigated an accident near 66th and O Street (Taylor Park Drive) where the driver was
observed to be driving at high speeds and squealing tires. The driver eventually wrecked his
vehicle against the curb and striking a mailbox causing his tire to fall off. The male driver was
cited and released for DUS, Willful Reckless Driving, Unnecessary Noise and no seatbelt.
• Officers responded to a fight/disturbance involving nearly 20 people or more in a business lot
near 52nd and O Street. The fight broke out over a dispute over an accident which occurred at 52nd
and O Street.
• LPD Investigated 9 Traffic Accidents on O Street between 17th and 84th Street.
