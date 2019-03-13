LPD Narcotics Task Force Makes Two Busts

The Lincoln Narcotics Task Force was busy Tuesday.

The team first busted four individuals around 5 p.m. at a residence in the 2800 block of West O.

LPD arrested 21-year-old Dane Gieschen, 19-year-old Drew Gieschen, 19-year-old Olivia Gordon, and 28-year-old Kaitlyn Versaw upon arrival. Investigators located nearly one pound of methamphetamine, paraphernalia (including bongs, syringes, THC wax residue, and trace amounts of marijuana).

Later that evening, the task force and LPD SWAT served a search warrant at 1733 Sumner Street. Investigators located 0.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, scheduled pills, marijuana, and various paraphernalia.

41-year-old James Vancura is a felon and was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, and child abuse.

29-year-old Virginia Ryan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.