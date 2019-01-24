LPD: New Social Media Project Attributes to Significant Decrease in Thefts

If you follow Lincoln Police on social media, you’re probably aware of the department’s late-night ‘9 p.m. Routine’ posts. The social media project started in Florida in 2017 and is used now by LPD to remind residents to lock up their cars and their homes before bed.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister says this effort is one reason thefts in Lincoln significantly declined in 2018. According to their analysis, there was a 14.2 percent decrease in larcenies from vehicles in 2018 compared to 2017. There was a 7.4 percent decrease in thefts overall in 2018 compared to 2017.

“If that means a decline of officers that have to respond to and investigate cases where people have their stuff stolen, it’s something we’ll continue to do,” Bliemeister told KFOR News.

Bliemeister credited Lincoln Police Captain Marty Fehringer for introducing the social media campaign into the Lincoln Police Department. Information Officer Angela Sands now leads a team of interns and other Lincoln Police officers in implementing the social media posts nightly.

Though most of the social media posts are humorous, Bliemeister says it’s more than just a nightly social media post for their department. “When we implement a new project or program, we’re going to also measure the successes and make sure it’s data-driven,” Chief Bliemeister said.

You can see the Department’s full analysis below.