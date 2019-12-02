LPD Northwest Team Project For Underage Drinking Results
In an effort to impact illegal behavior on home Football Saturdays, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team coordinated an underage drinking project to coincide with the return of school and the football season. Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and resulted in the following violations during the last four home football games:
6 citations for Minor in Possession
1 citation for Maintain a Disorderly House
1 citation for Possession of Narcotics
1 citation for Trespassing
1 citation for Driving Under Suspension
3 citations and warnings for traffic related offenses
47 Parking Citations
26 vehicles towed
5 warrant arrests
570 Total Citizen Contacts
READ MORE: NSP Assist 400 Motorists during Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend