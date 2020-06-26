LPD “O” Street Traffic Enforcement Detail
(KFOR NEWS June 26, 2020) In an effort to help reduce traffic accidents and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department (working in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol), will be conducting traffic enforcement details on yet to be determined Friday and Saturday evenings in June, July, and August, 2020. The objective is to conduct a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Detail within the city limits of Lincoln in an effort to help reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents and promote safe and
responsible driving behavior. This will be a joint detail with emphasis on “O” Street between 17th and 98th Streets.
The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail.
It is our hope that by raising awareness, along with added enforcement, we can help reduce the number of traffic accidents resulting in injury or death in 2020 as compared to 2019.
