LPD Officer Credited As Life-Saver For Woman On Accidental Drug Overdose
Lincoln Police Officer Tom Stumbo (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 23)–A 23-year-old woman, who suffered an accidental drug overdose late Wednesday morning, is alive today with credit being given to Lincoln Police Officer Tom Stumbo.
He happened to be patrolling the area near 58th and Normal at the time when the medical call came out. Officer Stumbo, who is a resource officer at East High School, showed up and his first thought was to give the woman Narcan.
“You always hope that’s your first instinct,” Stumbo, who told reporters on Thursday he had never used Narcan on anyone before. “I’m just really glad I thought of it first thing to get it going, to get it on board for the patient.”
It paid off.
LFR quickly showed up and later acknowledged the Narcan was working and as the woman was being taken to the hospital, she regained consciousness.
Officer Stumbo and other resource officers are the only ones carrying Narcan for LPD since last July. Had there not been a pandemic, Officer Stumbo would have been working at East High School.
“The fact that I’m currently on street assignment due to the school closures and the fact I was carrying the Narcan and was close by, a lot things fell into place great to make the result even better,” he said. Stumbo said he’s “a little surprised” he first used Narcan on the street, instead of at school.
“I’m extremely grateful I was there to have the Narcan and was close by to do it.”