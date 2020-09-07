LPD Officer Dies Days After Being Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–A Lincoln Police officer shot while serving an arrest warrant at a home off of 33rd and Vine back on August 26 has died.
Lincoln Police confirming in a news release to KFOR that Investigator Mario Herrera died early Monday morning and the department is offering their thoughts and prayers to the Herrera family during this difficult time. Investigator Herrera leaves behind a wife and four children.
Herrera was shot while serving an arrest warrant at the 33rd and Vine location that connected to a March 8 homicide near 22nd and Orchard. Shots were fired and one of the bullets hit Investigator Herrera, according to an investigation done by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Two suspects are in custody, stemming from that shooting.
Herrera had been in care at a Lincoln hospital, before he was transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Investigator Herrera had been on the Lincoln Police Department for 23 years.
Lincoln Police plan to have more details in their daily media briefing Tuesday at 8:45am.
Meanwhile, Governor Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of Investigator Herrera.
“Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Officer Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe.”
Flags will fly at half-staff starting immediately and until sunset on September 11, 2020, which is Patriot Day. Flags flying at half-staff on Friday will also honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.