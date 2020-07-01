LPD Officer Rescues Man Who Jumped From Overpass Onto I-180 Tuesday Evening
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A Lincoln Police officer is being credited for saving a man he saw jump off an overpass onto Interstate 180 late Tuesday evening.
Officer Erin Spilker says the officer was driving down Superior Street going over I-180 when he saw a man walking eastbound along the westbound lanes. He then looked in the rearview mirror and saw the man climbing over the ledge. While the officer was looking for a spot to turn around, he couldn’t see the man anymore. The man had jumped from the Superior Street overpass onto northbound I-180.
Spilker says several cars almost hit the man and the responding officer ran down an embankment, alerting drivers to watch out while tending to the man laying in traffic.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is stable, according to Lincoln Police.
Officer Spilker says if you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 24-hour Crisis Line at Centerpointe at (402) 475-6695.