LPD Officer Shoots Aggressive Dog

LINCOLN–(News Released June 15)–The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer fired his service weapon at an aggressive dog.
On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:45 pm, officers were at a residence in the 1300 block of Manatt St. for a follow-up investigation. After knocking at the door, the officer stepped back
from the front porch while a second officer was standing further back. A woman answered the door and stepped outside and upon learning that the officers were there to speak to her boyfriend, she turned back into the home to yell to him, while still holding the door open. At that point, her 5-year-old, large breed dog ran past her outside, charging the officers.
Officers reported that the dog was growling as she ran toward the officer closest to the porch. He quickly retreated backwards and felt the dog bite and pull on his uniform pants, knocking him down in the process, and then let go. The dog then charged aggressively toward the second officer. He also retreated backward and as he did, fired his service weapon, striking the dog. The officer’s momentum caused him to fall backwards but he was uninjured. The boyfriend came out of the house, picked up the dog and took her to an emergency veterinarian. Unfortunately, the dog, Deva, was euthanized due to her injuries.
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident to include review of all available video and witness statements. Lincoln Police Officers are trained to handle aggressive dogs and part of the investigation will be to determine if that training was followed. It should also be recognized that often times situations unfold rapidly and not every aggressive dog can be deescalated.
Animal Control responded to assist in the investigation. It was learned Deva has been deemed a potentially dangerous dog, having previously bit another community member. Despite this, the Lincoln Police Department recognizes how important dogs are in our lives and understands that the loss of any pet is painful.