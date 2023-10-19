LPD Officers Among the Four Hurt In Wednesday Night Crash Near Bennet

BENNET–(KFOR Oct. 19)–A couple of off-duty Lincoln Police officers were among those injured while helping a driver involved in a crash Wednesday night north of Bennet.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a Toyota Avalon ran a stop sign eastbound at Highway 43 and Saltillo Road, hit a northbound pickup truck. LPD officers Brent Lovett and Kate Schwenke saw the crash and went to offer help. A short time later, another car hit the eastbound vehicle, which hit three people, including Officers Lovett and Schwenke.

The driver of the eastbound car, along with Lovett and Schwenke were taken to the hospital. Acting Police Chief Michon Morrow said Thursday that Lovett remains in the hospital with head and abdominal trauma, while Schwenke was treated and released. Injuries to the three people were serious but not life-threatening.

Sheriff Wagner on Thursday said the driver of the Avalon will cited later for a stop sign violation.