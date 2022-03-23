LPD Officers Capture Two People For Car Theft Early Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–Lincoln Police arrested two people for theft over $5,000, after they were caught in vehicle taken from an east Lincoln home early Tuesday morning.
Investigators say officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Winding Way about an auto theft. A 38-year-old woman reported that she woke up and found her black Chevy Malibu missing from her garage, with the garage door accidentally left open overnight.
The car was equipped with OnStar, who tracked and gave updates on the car’s location. Police say a plain clothes officer saw the car at an intersection and got a look at the driver. The car was later found in an alley near 14th and “D” Street, where police contacted 23-year-old Noah Miller and 22-year-old Kaleena Mejia. Both were later arrested and put in jail.