LPD Officers Testify In Vazquez Trial Thursday

COLUMBUS–(KOLN-KGIN Mar. 10)–Lincoln Police Officers on Thursday explained to jurors where they were when LPD Investigator Mario Herrera was shot, while the Metro Fugitive Task Force was attempted to arrest Felipe Vazquez in August 2020.
Vazquez, now 19-years-old, is on trial in Columbus for shooting Herrera, while trying to escape as the warrant was being served at a home off of 33rd and Vine. Herrera died from his injuries about two weeks later.
LPD Officer Brian Poole testified he was in the area directing traffic away from the home where the warrant was being served. Vazquez had barricaded himself inside the house. Poole said he heard gunshots and ran closer to the house where he helped director paramedics to Herrera’s aide and secured Herrera’s gun. Poole said he rode in the ambulance to the hospital with Herrera and tried to console him, as he was dealing with the pain. Poole also tried to find out what caliber of weapon was used on Herrera.
Another LPD officer, Joshua Stokey, got emotional during testimony on Thursday while describing the moments he found out an officer was shot, saying he was part of the team of officers who found Orion Ross on the playground at Hartley Elementary School and held him at gunpoint until he was taken into custody. Ross is also facing charges in the case. Stokey said he helped in forming a perimeter around the alley where officers thought Vazquez was hiding.
Officers were also going to be reviewing body camera footage from the scene that day.