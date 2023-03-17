LPD Opens Up New Northeast Team Station

The new Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station at 52nd and “R” Street. (Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Mar. 17)–The brand new Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station at 52nd and “R” Street was unveiled Friday, replacing the old location off of 49th and Huntington.

The city purchased the building on “R” Street for $2.5 million, using $1.25 million in re-appropriated LPD budget funds and the other half in seized asset funds. About $4.5 million in CARES Act funds were used to renovate the building. The 18,472 sq. ft. facility includes locker space, a conference room, a work-out facility, restrooms and training rooms. The Northeast Team has 54 staff: one captain, six sergeants, 45 officers, a civilian public service officer, and a records receptionist.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said the city will save about $224,000 per year in escalating lease payments that no longer apply because of the move. Combining the new station with the communications center, rather than building them separately, generated a substantial cost savings for the City, Jackson said, and addressed two projects in the Capital Improvement Project plan.

“This facility is an example of good stewardship of community funds at all levels of government,” Jackson said.

Councilman James Michael Bowers said the new station strengthens LPD’s connection to the residents the department serves.

“The community policing model used by LPD relies on strong relationships with the community, and investing in this new station is another opportunity to further those relationships,” Bowers said.