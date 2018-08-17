LPD, Other Agencies Conducted Arrest Warrant Detail in Lincoln

A multi-agency arrest warrant detail in Lincoln on Thursday, results in 61 warrants being served.

Members of Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force partnered for the city-wide arrest warrant detail.

Law enforcement patrolled the city in two-person teams, contacting as many offenders as possible, Lincoln Police said in a release.

The effort aimed to help reduce the high volume of arrest warrants in Lincoln, LPD said.

As a result of the detail, 430 warrants were attempted and 61 warrants were served.

The individuals contacted were wanted for misdemeanor and felony offenses.

Meanwhile, several officers also participated in a saturation detail, authorities said.

The LPD release stated officers patrolled high-density areas of Lincoln, taking an assertive approach to any offenses observed.

These officers issued 236 traffic citations, 203 warning citations, 11 driving under suspension citations and 11 driving under the influence citations. In addition, 23 individuals were arrested for narcotics offenses and 5 misdemeanor citations were written.