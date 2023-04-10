LPD Provides Update In Deadly Crash From Saturday Night North of Downtown

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Some new details have emerged from the investigation into a deadly single vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening north of downtown Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police public information manager Erika Thomas, the driver has been identified as 54-year-old Chad Bright of Lincoln.

Initially, LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene in the area of 11th and Saunders Avenue, where Bright had been in his truck and it turned from Saunders Avenue on to 11th Street. Bright’s pickup truck went up onto the curb of the median and continued south toward the bridge over Oak Creek, off the bridge and to the embankment below.

It’s unclear of drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. LFR crews extricated Bright from the vehicle and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a small fuel spill that was contained by Hazmat crews at the scene.