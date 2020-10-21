LPD Pulls Over Man Under The Influence Who Had Unrestrained Child In His Car
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–A 32-year-old Lincoln man is facing several charges from DUI to child abuse, after he was pulled over early Wednesday morning near 11th and Cornhusker.
According to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker, David Mileage was seen by an officer near 1st and Cornhusker making an improper turn and weaving in and out of traffic, along with going over the speed limit by 20 mph. Spilker says when officers stopped Mileage, they saw him with visible signs of impairment and a 2-year-old child unrestrained in the car.
Mileage’s blood alcohol level was at .112 and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence with a passenger under 16, failure to restrain a child in a vehicle, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant.
The child is in state protective custody.