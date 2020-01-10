LPD Releases Crime Rate Numbers For 2019 And Decade
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–There were drops in the crime rate for 2019 and for the decade, according to data presented to the media from Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Friday.
The crime rate decreased 2.2 percent in 2019, and 28 percent since 2010. Bliemeister says new technology have allowed officers to do a better job.
“Our use and continued look at using technology within the boundaries of the constitution is a focus,” Bliemeister said. “It helps us. It makes us a safer community.”
Bliemeister specifically mentioned better in-home surveillance footage and the use of digital evidence, such as cell phones, as technology which helps the department to prevent and solve crimes.
When it comes to violent crime, it went up 7% in 2019, while there was a small drop in murders, going from six in 2018 to five in 2019. Bliemeister says that the violent crime rate in Lincoln is still far below cities of similar size across the country.
Not all trends were for the positive.
Bliemeister says that sexual assault reports are up 125% since 2010, with 324 reports received by the department in 2019.