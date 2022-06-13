LPD Releases Name of Motorcyclist Killed In Saturday Night Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 13)–Police have identified the victim in Saturday night’s deadly crash in southeast Lincoln, where a northbound motorcycle collided with a southbound SUV turning eastbound.
On Monday morning, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Keith Doering of Lincoln, who was driving his motorcycle when it collided with a Jeep at 84th and Augusta Drive. Investigators say life-saving measures were done on Doering at the scene, but was soon pronounced dead.
The investigation continues into the crash and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash to contact them at 402-441-6000 or through Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. At this time, no citations have been issued.