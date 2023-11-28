LPD Releases Name of Officer Involved in Nov. 21 Shooting of Wanted Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police have released the name of the officer that was involved in a shooting of a wanted man last Tuesday afternoon outside a north Lincoln motel.

Acting Chief Michon Morrow said Officer Nicholas Vest shot 35-year-old Garret Hanika outside the Microtel Inn and Suites west of 27th and Fairfield, after Hanika used his Jeep to ram into a police cruiser and charge at the officer. Vest has been with LPD since July 2021 and has seven years of law enforcement experience. He was not hurt during the incident and was put on administrative leave.

Hanika, who was wanted on a federal warrant out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was treated for his injuries at a Lincoln hospital before he was taken to jail.