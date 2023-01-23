LPD Releases New Details Into Ongoing Homicide Investigation
January 23, 2023 1:29PM CST
Armon Rejai (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–Lincoln Police have identified the victim in Saturday morning’s deadly shooting outside of two adjacent apartments at 18th and Euclid as 18-year-old Julian Martinez.
According to Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson, a disturbance in the neighborhood quickly escalated about jointly owned dogs and led to the shooting. Martinez was wounded in the upper torso and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.
The suspect, 29-year-old Armon Rejai, was arrested for 2nd-degree homicide and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The investigation is still ongoing and if you have information about this case, contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.