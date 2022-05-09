LPD Releases Numbers From Saturday’s Gun Amnesty Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–Lincoln Police, in a partnership with HOPELNK, held a gun amnesty day on Saturday at 52nd and “R” Streets, where unwanted guns and ammunition were dropped off without questions being asked.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said that a total of 73 guns were turned in (58 firearms including rifles, shotguns and handguns) while the remaining 15 were pellet guns. Vollmer adds that tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition were turned in, along with a couple of cans of gunpowder, and fireworks.
Some miscellaneous weapons, including two military-grade knives, were turned in. HOPELNK also distributed 40 free gun lock boxes and over 100 gun cable locks.