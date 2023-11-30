LPD Releases Results of Traffic and Seatbelt Use Enforcement Project
LINCOLN–(News Release Nov. 30)–The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) today released results from its traffic and seatbelt use enforcement project conducted November 22 through 26.
The Click it or Ticket campaign assigned additional officers throughout Lincoln to focus on traffic enforcement and seatbelt compliance. The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
The results are as follows:
Total citations/warnings/arrests 227
Total traffic stops 176
Speeding – official 72
Speeding – warning 12
Traffic signal – official 1
Stop sign – official 1
Seatbelt violation – official 9
Seatbelt violation – warning 2
No insurance – official 20
No insurance – warning 7
No valid registration – official 54
No valid registration – warning 24
Other traffic violations – official 15
Other traffic violations – warning 45
Driving under suspension 9
Criminal arrests 1
Narcotic arrests 1
DUI arrests 1
Fugitives apprehended 3