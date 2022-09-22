LPD Releases Results Of Underage Drinking Detail

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Police on Thursday released the results from the Northwest Team’s underage drinking effort focused on home Football gamedays and the return the classes at UNL.

Police wrote 16 tickets for minor in possession of alcohol, two dozen citations for drinking in public, two tickets for urinating in public, four narcotics violations and more than 100 Parking tickets. 30 vehicles were towed and three people went to jail.

In all, the NW Police Team contacted more than 22-hundred people during the three weekend home games.

Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.