LPD Releases Security Photos From Early June Burglary at a West Lincoln Car Dealer

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Lincoln Police have some new information regarding a burglary from early June at a west Lincoln car dealership.
On Wednesday, police released security photos taken from LAX Auto, 400 West Cornhusker Highway, from the early morning hours of June 7. Arriving officers that morning showed up to find that one of the overhead doors had been damage. Investigators talked to the manager and a review of that security video showed an unknown man showed up in a 2007 Ford F250 pickup truck and backed it into the door. It was raised enough for the man to get inside and take keys to a 2015 Chevy Silverado 2500 parked in the lot. That Silverado is worth at just under $53,000.
After moving the Ford F250 out of the way into a nearby parking lot, the man then gets into the Silverado and took off. The F250, worth around $15,000, was also found to be stolen from the Anderson Ford car lot, 2500 Wildcat Drive, on June 6. Lincoln Police say the Silverado was found July 13 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and police there say the truck was damaged by gunfire.
If you recognize the man in these security photos, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.