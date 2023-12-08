LPD Searching For Driver In Early Friday Morning Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–One person suffered a minor neck injury after his car was side-swiped by a Chevy Tahoe and rear-ended a Jeep early Friday morning near the Lincoln Airport.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called to NW 12th and West Cornhusker, where there is roadwork being done. The Jeep had collided with a concrete pillar for the I-80 bridge and caught on fire. The driver of the Jeep, described as a light-skinned female, about 6-foot, 120 to 130 pounds, got out, then jumped into a white vehicle and left the scene.

The driver of the car that was hit suffered a minor neck injury. If you have information on this hit and run, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.