LPD Searching For Endangered Missing Person
KFOR News Lincoln NE(April 3, 2021) Austin Hayes, 34 years old, was last seen in the area of 23rd and A Street on Thursday, April 1st around noon. He was last wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt. He is likely wearing his hair in a ponytail and had shaved his beard. He is 5’10 tall, 170 lbs. Austin left a residential care facility, and he has not taken his medication for 3 days. If you have any information on Austin’s whereabouts, please call 402-441-6000.