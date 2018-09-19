LPD Searching for North Lincoln Robbery Suspect

Lincoln Police are still searching for the man who walked into Payless Shoe Source near 27th and Superior Wednesday afternoon and demanded cash from the register.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News officers arrived on the scene just after 12 p.m – only a minute after the dispatch call was received. “The suspect entered the store and told the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register,” Officer Bonkiewicz said. LPD says the suspect did not display a gun during the robbery.

The man then fled out of the store with the money in a plastic bag. Officers continued to search for the man into the afternoon hours. No other suspect description is being released right now due to the ongoing investigation.